AETN's monthly newsletter gives you the month's popular local and national programs, new program announcements, events, contests, PBS news and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How do I order a program?

Shop for a pledge program..

Shop for a PBS program

If you are looking for another local program, you will need to call our Viewer Services at 1-800-662-AETN (2386)

Q. When will a certain program repeat/air?

A. Check our schedule. It will display repeated show dates and times.

Q. Strange noises from the TV? It may be a SAP problem.

A. Check your television settings, and make sure SAP is turned off.



Q. Would you like to see certain programs re-aired?

A. Contact info@aetn.org or call 501-682-4198

Q. Would you like more information about Antiques Roadshow?

A. Click here

Q. Looking for more information about our Saturday morning programming?

A. Click here