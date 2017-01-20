What's on AETN?
In Case You Missed ItEl Latino Enero 2017
Arkansas Week January 27, 2017
Agri Arkansas January 2017
Barnes and... A Conversation With Kenneth C. Barnes
Arkansas Week January 20, 2017
AETN 1966-2016
Join us as we celebrate 50 years of public media in Arkansas. Thank you for your support since 1966 -- we're excited to share our future with you!
Frequently Asked Questions
Q. How do I order a program?
- Shop for a pledge program..
- Shop for a PBS program
- If you are looking for another local program, you will need to call our Viewer Services at 1-800-662-AETN (2386)
Q. When will a certain program repeat/air?
A. Check our schedule. It will display repeated show dates and times.
Q. Strange noises from the TV? It may be a SAP problem.
A. Check your television settings, and make sure SAP is turned off.
Q. Would you like to see certain programs re-aired?
A. Contact info@aetn.org or call 501-682-4198
Q. Would you like more information about Antiques Roadshow?
A. Click here
Q. Looking for more information about our Saturday morning programming?
A. Click here
AETN ENGAGE BLOG
"Cook With Brooks" Honey Mustard Chicken and Apples
We had a great time exploring history and flavors in “Roots Run Deep” in Lowell, Arkansas, this Saturday! After touring the Vanzant Fruit Farms and making a visit to the market on Highway 264, we took some of the apples, honey and other great flavors we discovered to make this Honey Mustard Chicken and Apples dish. Find the recipe after the jump!
“Exploring Arkansas” – Feb. 2017
From a cast iron cook off and driving along the Pig Trail Scenic Byway to hiking the Black Fork Mountain Trail and learning about the pioneers who farmed the Grand Prairie of Eastern Arkansas, it’s all in the next edition of “Exploring Arkansas,” airing Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m.
“Men & Women of Distinction: Korto Momolu”
Forced from her African home in Liberia by a violent coup as a young girl, Korto Momolu held firm to her dreams and rose to the top of high fashion. Explore her story — from bursting on the scene with “Project Runway” to becoming a fixture at New York fashion week — on Monday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m.
“El Latino” Returns
Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m., “El Latino” returns to AETN’s monthly line up. Join us for the Spanish-language program as guests Eddie Garcia, editor of the newspaper El Amigo, and Jack Sisson, president of Three Anchor Group, address the impact of elections on the Latin community in Arkansas.
Chef Talk — “Cook With Brooks: Roots Run Deep”
This week, I get to visit one of the most recognized names in The Natural State’s fruit business: Vanzant Fruit Farms in Lowell, Arkansas. We’ll have lots of laughs with Steve Vanzant, explore their Black Apple Orchard and get to know more about the Vanzant family’s farming history. Then, we’re heading into the kitchen to test my Honey Mustard Chicken With Apples recipe. Learn more after the jump!
