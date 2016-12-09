What's on AETN?
Join us as we celebrate 50 years of public media in Arkansas. Thank you for your support since 1966 -- we're excited to share our future with you!Learn More
AETN's monthly newsletter gives you the month's popular local and national programs, new program announcements, events, contests, PBS news and more.Read the Latest Issue Sign Up
Q. How do I order a program?
- Shop for a pledge program..
- Shop for a PBS program
- If you are looking for another local program, you will need to call our Viewer Services at 1-800-662-AETN (2386)
Q. When will a certain program repeat/air?
A. Check our schedule. It will display repeated show dates and times.
Q. Strange noises from the TV? It may be a SAP problem.
A. Check your television settings, and make sure SAP is turned off.
Q. Would you like to see certain programs re-aired?
A. Contact info@aetn.org or call 501-682-4198
Q. Would you like more information about Antiques Roadshow?
A. Click here
Q. Looking for more information about our Saturday morning programming?
A. Click here
“Exploring Arkansas” – Jan. 2017
Experiencing folklife in the Ozarks from long ago, enjoying a backyard railroad like none other, taking a drive along the Ozark Highlands Scenic Byway, and teaming up with a mule team wagon train – it’s all coming up in a brand new episode of “Exploring Arkansas” Wednesday, Jan. 4!
PBS Digital Innovators 2017
Calling all classroom changemakers! Are you a PBS Digital Innovator? Learn how you can enter to win a special professional development opportunity — which includes an all-expenses-paid trip to San Antonio for the 2017 ISTE conference —by sharing your unique approach for thoughtful tech integration in the classroom. Entries must be submitted to PBS LearningMedia by Feb. 13, 2017.
“Cook With Brooks”
Discover the stories of chefs, food, families and farms all over The Natural State in AETN’s newest original series, “Cook With Brooks”! Chef Steven Brooks of Bella Vista takes us through Arkansas’s culinary world to tell the whole story of food in the state — where it’s from, how to make it and who shares it — on Saturdays at 5 p.m., beginning Jan. 7.
“Cooking on the Wild Side” — Dec. 2016
Whether you’re looking for some easy and delicious brunch ideas over the holidays — or just a tasty way to start the day — you won’t want to miss December’s all-breakfast feature! Find Phyllis’ recipes for Mexican Breakfast Eggs, Potato and Egg Tacos, Breakfast Burritos, Joe’s Breakfast Surprise and Camp Howdy Salsa after the jump.
AETN Holiday Specials
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with holiday programming throughout the season on AETN! From PBS KIDS features to music, dramas and more, there are holiday specials coming up for you and your entire family.
