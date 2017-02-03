What's on AETN?
In Case You Missed ItArkansas Week February 3, 2017
Cook With Brooks: From Farm to Oven
Exploring Arkansas February 2017
Men & Women of Distinction: Korto Momolu
El Latino Enero 2017
AETN 1966-2016
Join us as we celebrate 50 years of public media in Arkansas. Thank you for your support since 1966 -- we're excited to share our future with you!Learn More
Frequently Asked Questions
Q. How do I order a program?
- Shop for a pledge program..
- Shop for a PBS program
- If you are looking for another local program, you will need to call our Viewer Services at 1-800-662-AETN (2386)
Q. When will a certain program repeat/air?
A. Check our schedule. It will display repeated show dates and times.
Q. Strange noises from the TV? It may be a SAP problem.
A. Check your television settings, and make sure SAP is turned off.
Q. Would you like to see certain programs re-aired?
A. Contact info@aetn.org or call 501-682-4198
Q. Would you like more information about Antiques Roadshow?
A. Click here
Q. Looking for more information about our Saturday morning programming?
A. Click here
Live in Concert - Jesse Cook
What do you call someone who not only plays flamenco, jazz, gypsy, rumba, pop and classical guitar extraordinarily, but also works prolifically as a composer and producer? Virtuoso may be the closest definition we can find, but you don’t have to take us at our word. Thanks to AETN Foundation, you can see Juno Award-winning guitarist Jesse Cook live at the Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway in May 2017.
Chef Talk — “Cook With Brooks: Farm to Oven”
You are in for a treat on this week’s episode of “Cook With Brooks”! I’m gonna explore the farm-to-table movement in Northwest Arkansas by taking you to one of my favorite spots, Wood Stone Craft Pizza in Fayetteville. There, we’re going to talk with the owner, chef, my friend and all-around good egg Jerrmy Gawthrop. Then, we’re joining him in the kitchen to cook up Brined Pork Chops With Braised Kale and Pork Belly, Butternut Squash Puree and Pickled Apples.
2017 AETN PBS KIDS Writers Contest
Calling Arkansas writers, authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers in grades K-3! We are now accepting entries for the 2017 AETN PBS KIDS Writers Contest. Share your stories with us by Friday, April 7, for a chance to win an AETN prize pack. Our first place winners in each grade can even win a PBS KIDS Playtime Pad!
"Cook With Brooks" Honey Mustard Chicken and Apples
We had a great time exploring history and flavors in “Roots Run Deep” in Lowell, Arkansas, this Saturday! After touring the Vanzant Fruit Farms and making a visit to the market on Highway 264, we took some of the apples, honey and other great flavors we discovered to make this Honey Mustard Chicken and Apples dish. Find the recipe after the jump!
“Exploring Arkansas” – Feb. 2017
From a cast iron cook off and driving along the Pig Trail Scenic Byway to hiking the Black Fork Mountain Trail and learning about the pioneers who farmed the Grand Prairie of Eastern Arkansas, it’s all in the next edition of “Exploring Arkansas,” airing Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m.
