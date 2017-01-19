What's on AETN?
Frequently Asked Questions
Q. How do I order a program?
- Shop for a pledge program..
- Shop for a PBS program
- If you are looking for another local program, you will need to call our Viewer Services at 1-800-662-AETN (2386)
Q. When will a certain program repeat/air?
A. Check our schedule. It will display repeated show dates and times.
Q. Strange noises from the TV? It may be a SAP problem.
A. Check your television settings, and make sure SAP is turned off.
Q. Would you like to see certain programs re-aired?
A. Contact info@aetn.org or call 501-682-4198
Q. Would you like more information about Antiques Roadshow?
A. Click here
Q. Looking for more information about our Saturday morning programming?
A. Click here
"Cook With Brooks" Cider Pork Tacos
Man, were we inspired by the “Brewing Change” in Springdale, Arkansas, this Saturday! We took the cider flavors we explored at Black Apple Crossing and a little influence from just across the street at Taquería Don Güero to make a brand new favorite. Find our recipe for Cider Pork Tacos after the jump.
"Arkansans Ask: Diabetes"
Almost a fourth of people affected by diabetes in the United States aren’t even aware that they’re suffering from the chronic disease. Share your questions about diabetes’ types, symptoms, risks and management with a panel of experts in a special “Arkansans Ask” Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m.
Chef Talk — “Cook With Brooks: Brewing Change”
There’s something pretty amazing brewing in Springdale, Arkansas! Coming up on this week’s episode of “Cook With Brooks,” I’m making a visit to the first and only cidery in The Natural State: Black Apple Crossing in historic downtown Springdale. Learn how the cidery, building on the history of chicken and apples in the area, is helping to revitalize the city after the jump.
The Armageddon That Wasn’t - “American Experience: Command and Control”
Near Damascus, Arkansas, on September 18, 1980, a single socket triggered nine hours of terror - and what could have been an explosion 600 times more powerful than Hiroshima. Investigate the feverish efforts to avoid a deadly disaster in a minute-by-minute account of this long-hidden story in the documentary thriller “American Experience: Command and Control” Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3:30 p.m.
"Cook With Brooks" Pepper Pork Chops Au Poivre
We had a great time learning how folks in Fayetteville were "Growing Community Through Soil" with Tri Cycle Farms in our first episode on Saturday! We also cooked up our own delicious dish inspired by their work and outstanding food on display at the Ozark Beer Dinner. Find our recipe for Pepper Pork Chops au Poivre after the jump.
