What's on AETN?
In Case You Missed ItCommand and Control
Arkansas Week January 20, 2017
Arkansans Ask: Diabetes
Cook With Brooks: Roots Run Deep
Barnes and... A Conversation with Ray Moseley
Arkansas Week January 13, 2017
Watch AETN and PBS Programs OnlineWatch Now About AETN Passport
AETN Video VaultWatch Now
AETN 1966-2016
Join us as we celebrate 50 years of public media in Arkansas. Thank you for your support since 1966 -- we're excited to share our future with you!Learn More
Text AETN to 313131 for important AETN updates.
Msg&Data Rates May Apple. Powered By EzTexting.com
AETN's monthly newsletter gives you the month's popular local and national programs, new program announcements, events, contests, PBS news and more.Read the Latest Issue Sign Up
AETN Calendar
- "El Latino" airs
- "Agri Arkansas" airs
- "Men and Women of Distinction: Korto Momolu"
- "Men and Women of Distinction: Korto Momolu"
Frequently Asked Questions
Q. How do I order a program?
- Shop for a pledge program..
- Shop for a PBS program
- If you are looking for another local program, you will need to call our Viewer Services at 1-800-662-AETN (2386)
Q. When will a certain program repeat/air?
A. Check our schedule. It will display repeated show dates and times.
Q. Strange noises from the TV? It may be a SAP problem.
A. Check your television settings, and make sure SAP is turned off.
Q. Would you like to see certain programs re-aired?
A. Contact info@aetn.org or call 501-682-4198
Q. Would you like more information about Antiques Roadshow?
A. Click here
Q. Looking for more information about our Saturday morning programming?
A. Click here
AETN ENGAGE BLOG
2017 AETN PBS KIDS Writers Contest
Calling Arkansas writers, authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers in grades K-3! We are now accepting entries for the 2017 AETN PBS KIDS Writers Contest. Share your stories with us by Friday, April 7, for a chance to win an AETN prize pack. Our first place winners in each grade can even win a PBS KIDS Playtime Pad!
“PBS NewsHour Weekend” Feature: Cooking Matters at Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance
While healthy food can have a high financial cost, unhealthy food can cost a person’s physical wellbeing. Cooking Matters at Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance – a six-week nutrition and culinary skills course – is helping at-risk people with lower incomes and smaller food budgets learn how to make better choices.
FOI NOTICE: AETN Commission sub-committee to meet Jan. 18
A sub-committee of the Arkansas Educational Television Network Commission will meet Wednesday, Jan. 18, at noon in the conference room of the network headquarters, 350 South Donaghey, Conway, Arkansas. This is an open meeting under the provisions of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, and the public is invited to attend.
"Cook With Brooks" Cider Pork Tacos
Man, were we inspired by the “Brewing Change” in Springdale, Arkansas, this Saturday! We took the cider flavors we explored at Black Apple Crossing and a little influence from just across the street at Taquería Don Güero to make a brand new favorite. Find our recipe for Cider Pork Tacos after the jump.
"Arkansans Ask: Diabetes"
Almost a fourth of people affected by diabetes in the United States aren’t even aware that they’re suffering from the chronic disease. Share your questions about diabetes’ types, symptoms, risks and management with a panel of experts in a special “Arkansans Ask” Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m.
More Posts ]