Frequently Asked Questions
Q. How do I order a program?
- Shop for a pledge program..
- Shop for a PBS program
- If you are looking for another local program, you will need to call our Viewer Services at 1-800-662-AETN (2386)
Q. When will a certain program repeat/air?
A. Check our schedule. It will display repeated show dates and times.
Q. Strange noises from the TV? It may be a SAP problem.
A. Check your television settings, and make sure SAP is turned off.
Q. Would you like to see certain programs re-aired?
A. Contact info@aetn.org or call 501-682-4198
Q. Would you like more information about Antiques Roadshow?
A. Click here
Q. Looking for more information about our Saturday morning programming?
A. Click here
"Cook With Brooks" Pepper Pork Chops Au Poivre
We had a great time learning how folks in Fayetteville were "Growing Community Through Soil" with Tri Cycle Farms in our first episode on Saturday! We also cooked up our own delicious dish inspired by their work and outstanding food on display at the Ozark Beer Dinner. Find our recipe for Pepper Pork Chops au Poivre after the jump.
“Barnes and … A Conversation With” — New Season
Delve into the achievements — and limits — of the Great Society, the current state of democracy and the history of anti-Catholicism on Mondays at 6:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 9. Guests include author and historian Dr. Randall Woods; veteran journalist, foreign correspondent and Pulitzer Prize finalist Ray Moseley; and professor and author Dr. Kenneth Barnes.
Chef Talk — “Cook With Brooks: Growing Community Through Soil”
For our first episode of “Cook With Brooks” on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m., I’m looking forward to getting to share one of my passions with you: working locally to put an end to food insecurity! To get started, we’re visiting Don Bennett and volunteers at Tri Cycle Farms. Then, come with us to one of my favorite Fayetteville spots, Greenhouse Grille, as chefs from across the region pull together to support a great cause at the Ozark Beer Dinner.
"Cooking on the Wild Side" - Jan. 2017
Get ready to brave cold weather with stews and sides that will stick to your ribs! Phyllis' recipes for Cupboard Stew, Harvest Stew With Pepper Biscuits, Campfire Stew, and Duck and Mushroom Soup highlight wild game and put Dutch ovens to good use.
“Exploring Arkansas” – Jan. 2017
Experiencing folklife in the Ozarks from long ago, enjoying a backyard railroad like none other, taking a drive along the Ozark Highlands Scenic Byway, and teaming up with a mule team wagon train – it’s all coming up in a brand new episode of “Exploring Arkansas” Wednesday, Jan. 4!
